Thousands of small businesses around the nation, including Puerto Rico, were essentially left in the dark Monday as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) website crashed after the second round of the coronavirus aid funding under the CARES Act.
Multiple reports from stateside and local media state that the website crashed a few minutes after 10:30 am.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, a lucky 2,856 small businesses in Puerto Rico received PPP approvals, totaling more than $658.57 million in forgivable loans, as of April 16, when the assigned PPP money ran out, according to the SBA.
Jovita Carranza, head of the SBA, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin had released a joint statement earlier today that says in part:
“The SBA will resume accepting Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan applications on Monday, April 27 at 10:30 AM EDT from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower. This will ensure that SBA has properly coded the system to account for changes made by the legislation.
“The PPP has supported more than 1.66 million small businesses and protected over 30 million jobs for hardworking Americans. With the additional funds appropriated by Congress, tens of millions of additional workers will benefit from this critical relief. We encourage all approved lenders to process loan applications previously submitted by eligible borrowers and disburse funds expeditiously."
The second round of funding under the federal CARES Act was approved last week and included an additional $310 billion in PPP forgivable loans for small businesses. The original allocation of $349 billion for small businesses had been disbursed in just two weeks, with thousands of companies nationwide left out.
