The Small Business Administration has released updated numbers on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), showing that these forgivable loans to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, have increased by nearly $83 million in Puerto Rico and almost $5 million in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI).
According to SBA data, 4,740 PPP loans have been issued in Puerto Rico and 96 in the USVI during the newest round of funding.
During January, the first month of this newest round of funding, over 82% of PPP loans nationwide were approved for $100,000 or less and almost 70% of were for approved for $50,000 or less, according to the SBA. The average PPP loan size is now $78,000 falling again, from $82,000 last week. This is demonstrable proof that this economic aid is going to those small businesses needing the most.
Top Five industries (by NAICS Code) receiving approvals continue to hold constant:
The Accommodation & Food Service industry (or NAICS Code 72) is the top industry for all PPP loans through the report date (18%);
Construction (14%);
Manufacturing (11%);
Professional, Scientific & Technical Services (11%); and
Health Care & Social Assistance (10%)
And, nearly 933,000 (72% of the loans in this newest round) are Second Draw PPP loans.
