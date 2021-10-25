The U.S. Small Business Administration Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands District Office entered into a formal partnership with Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (Camara de Comercio del Oeste de Puerto Rico or CCOPR) by signing a Strategic Alliance Memorandum, formalizing their relationship and work to foster an economic climate favorable to the development of small businesses and entrepreneurs. Under the new agreement, the SBA and the Western PR Chamber will present information and opportunities to local entrepreneurs to better position them to start, grow, and expand their ventures.
“The U.S. Small Business Administration, the SBA Puerto Rico District and CCOPR are committed to growing the entrepreneurship ecosystem and business capacity throughout the western region of Puerto Rico. With this renewed commitment, both entities will work together to advance entrepreneurs to start, grow, and expand businesses in the Porta del Sol region, while also providing help after a disaster to recover,” said SBA Puerto Rico District Director Josué E. Rivera. He pointed to how the Strategic Alliance Memorandum also provides opportunities such as access to capital, expanded collaboration with resource partners, federal contracting certifications, counseling and training resources for the area’s small businesses.
The Western Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, Inc., is a non-profit corporation organized with the purpose of advancing human progress, fostering an economic, political, educational, technological, and social climate favorable to the development of private companies, especially from the western area of Puerto Rico. As part of these aims and purposes, the CCOPR must promote and strengthen points of union between commerce, industry, and the professions; and ensure the common good of all the communities it serves.
“This organization has a faithful commitment to the economic development of the Porta del Sol region,” said Chamber President Waleska Sánchez de Gutiérrez. The name translates to "Doorway to the Sun” and is known for its tourism. “A closer alliance with SBA will help our members in our 17 municipalities: Quebradillas, Isabela, San Sebastián, Moca, Aguadilla, Aguada, Rincón, Añasco, Mayagüez, Las Marías, Maricao, Hormigueros, San Germán, Sábana Grande, Guánica, Lajas and Cabo Rojo towards their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, diversification and growth.”
The SAM was recently formalized at the Chamber’s ‘Expo Camara’ event in Mayaguez, during which SBA Puerto Rico’s Marketing & Outreach Specialist Luis Rodriguez educated participants on the most recent changes to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which continues under the CARES and American Recovery Acts through December 31, 2021. The Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) between SBA Puerto Rico & the US Virgin Islands District Office and CCOPR will be in place for an initial period of two years.
