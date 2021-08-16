The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced to all applicants eligible for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program -as are live entertainment companies- that they will be accepting new applications until next Friday.

So far, the SVOG program has awarded $8.4 billion in grants to more than 10,800 businesses to help recover America's cultural institutions, which are critical to the economy and were among the first to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SVOG program received more than $16.2 billion in grants through the Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. Of these funds, at least $2 billion are reserved for eligible SVOG applications with up to 50 full-time employees. Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned income up to a maximum of $10 million for a single grant.

The program's priority is to help entities that suffered a loss of gross income of 70% to 90% between April 2020 and December 2020 due to the pandemic, and then companies that suffered a loss of income of 25% or more between a quarter of 2019 and the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Eligible entities include live venue operators or promoters, theater producers, live performing arts organizations, museums, cinemas, and talent representatives. Businesses must have been in operation since February 29, 2020.

A business or developer who received a Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan on or after December 27, 2020 will have the SVOG grant amount reduced by the amount of the PPP loan.

Funds may be used for specific expenses including: payroll, rent, utilities, scheduled mortgage payment, worker protection expense, and independent contractors, not to exceed $100,000 in annual compensation per employee. In addition, ordinary and necessary business expenses, including maintenance expenses, administrative costs -including fees and licenses-, state and local taxes and fees, insurance payments, advertising, transportation of the production, and capital expenses related to the theatrical production. or live performing arts, although it may not be the primary use of funds.

SBA resources, including Small Business Development Centers, Women's Business Centers, and Veterans Business Outreach Centers, are available to provide individual application guidance.

To apply for the SBA's SVOG program, click here.