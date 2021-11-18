U.S. Small Business Administration Associate Administrator Bibi Hidalgo, who heads the federal agency’s Government Contracting & Business Development Office, visited Puerto Rico on Monday and Tuesday last week to highlight the United States’ economic recovery from COVID-19 focusing on boosting manufacturing, engaging socially & economically disadvantaged businesses on federal contracting and encouraging vaccinations for Americans to get back to work safely.
In addition to several productive meetings with elected officials and trade organizations, Associate Administrator Hidalgo spoke to the Puerto Rico Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3) about how federal contracting opportunities can grow a small business’ revenue and take them to a new level.
After meeting with Ms. Iris Santos, Puerto Rico Economic Development & Commerce Deputy Secretary, Hidalgo also Puerto Rico Builders Association Board and Associated General Contractors - Puerto Rico Chapter Board, before participating in a roundtable discussion with leaders and members of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association and PR Manufacturing Extension Partnership (PRIMex.org).
On the evening of Tuesday, November 9, Associate Administrator Hidalgo provided the keynote speech at a Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce event.
“President Biden and SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman have laid out a bold, once-in-a-generation vision for our federal agency to tap into our nation’s small business industrial and commercial base by investing more resources and contracting dollars into the federal marketplace. The President previously announced an all-of-government effort to grow federal contracting with small disadvantaged businesses by 50 percent by 2025; that translates to $50 billion more dollars in funding for small businesses,” said Associate Administrator Hidalgo.
Hidalgo pointed to the success of the federal government contracting program in Puerto Rico. For example, in Fiscal Year 2021, almost 3,000 different contracts with the federal government enhanced small business’ revenue by providing over $433.5 million to small firms, including more than $154.4 million to socially and economically disadvantaged firms and over $106.1 million to women-owned small businesses.
“It is President Biden’s intent and SBA’s job to ensure that federal contracting offices invest in and make the most of the talent of the millions of small businesses across the U.S. including those right here in Puerto Rico,” Hidalgo said.
While visiting local SBA business success stories, Hidalgo saw first-hand how the over $4.7 billion in COVID-19 economic aid programs administered by the SBA made the difference of maintaining operations and retaining jobs. Associate Administrator Hidalgo spoke to the continued economic recovery of Puerto Rico from the pandemic and encouraged vaccinations to help Americans get back to work safely.
This visit follows SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman’s successful trip to Puerto Rico in mid-September 2021.
