The U.S. Small Business Administration approved over $1 billion in loans to 20,414 Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands small business within five days of opening the second round of SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
“Our numbers speak highly of the incredible work we have done in the district to help our banks and community lenders gain adequate access to our systems so that they, in turn, could assist so many small businesses in just a few days,” said SBA Acting District Director María de los Ángeles de Jesús. “To have approved over $1 billion in small loans during such a short period of time after the second round of funds was made available is a historic achievement for our district.”
A component of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Paycheck Protection Program was designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
Paycheck Protection Program loan figures are as follows:
National Results:
First round: 1.66 million loans for $342 billion
Second round: 2.2 million loans for $175 billion (as of May 1)
Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Results:
First round: 3,096 loans for $720.5 million
Second round: 20,414 loans for $1,039,719,715 (as of May 1)
In addition to providing PPP guidance to lenders and small business owners, the Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands district office continues assisting the small businesses community through a variety of platforms and with the support of its resource partners and alliances.
“We continue to support small business entrepreneurs through our counseling, technical assistance and federal contracting programs, to provide them with the tools and resources they need to continue operating efficiently and with greater growth opportunities,” de Jesús said.
Small business owners seeking financial assistance under other SBA loan programs, as well as federal contracting support, should call (787) 766-5002 in Puerto Rico or (340) 473-7945 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
