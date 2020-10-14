The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), in consultation with the U.S. Treasury Department, has released a simpler loan forgiveness application for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $50,000 or less, aimed at helping small businesses around the nation weather the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
This action streamlines the PPP forgiveness process to provide financial and administrative relief to the United States’ smallest businesses while also ensuring sound stewardship of taxpayer dollars.
“The PPP has provided 5.2 million loans worth $525 billion to American small businesses, providing critical economic relief and supporting more than 51 million jobs,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.
“[The] action streamlines the forgiveness process for PPP borrowers with loans of $50,000 or less and thousands of PPP lenders who worked around the clock to process loans quickly. We are committed to making the PPP forgiveness process as simple as possible while also protecting against fraud and misuse of funds. We continue to favor additional legislation to further simplify the forgiveness process,” he said in a statement.
“The Paycheck Protection Program has been an overwhelming success and served as a historic lifeline to America’s hurting small businesses and tens of millions of workers. The new [one-page] form… demonstrates our relentless commitment to using every tool in our toolbelt to help small businesses and the banks that have participated in this program,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “We are continuing to ensure that small businesses are supported as they recover.”
The federal government said the SBA and U.S. Treasury have also eased the burden on PPP lenders by allowing lenders to process forgiveness applications more swiftly. The SBA began approving PPP forgiveness applications and remitting forgiveness payments to PPP lenders for PPP borrowers on Oct. 2, 2020.
The federal government’s announcement came as the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CoC) asked the central government to relax PPP requirements, as many small businesses on the island have yet to receive the much-needed financial assistance, due to the alleged “slow pace” of disbursements.
According to a report cited by the entity, as of Oct. 2, only $44 million of the $350 million PPP funds managed by the commonwealth government, had been disbursed to some 5,325 small businesses islandwide. This represents 12.5 percent of the total allocate to the central government.
“Businesses, particularly small ones, continue to suffer from the economic hardships that the pandemic has brought… Today, more than six months after the first order of closure [by the government], business operations have not been able to resume normally,” said Juan Carlos Agosto, president of the CoC.
He noted that all the PPP funds must be disbursed by Dec. 30, otherwise Puerto Rico could “lose” the allocation.
