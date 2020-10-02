Six months after the declaration of emergency due to the pandemic and at the beginning of Cooperativism Month, Puerto Rico's savings and credit cooperative system celebrated a 9.5 percent growth in its assets, which attracted more than 10,000 new members and managed to retain its nearly 3,000 employees, reported Eddie W. Alicea Sáez, president of the Association of Cooperative Executives (ASEC by its Spanish acronym).
The co-op conglomerate accumulated an additional $850 million in deposits between March and June, increasing its assets to roughly $9.8 billion, according to the most recent data from the Public Corporation for the Supervision and Insurance of Cooperatives (COSSEC). Alicea explained that this important increase occurred, in part, because unbanked citizens preferred savings and credit cooperatives to deposit the economic assistance offered by government authorities.
"The credibility and reliability of our cooperatives managed to insert into the financial system a large sector of the population that had excluded themselves from participating as owner-partners. It has been well cared for and it can benefit from our strength as a conglomerate," Alicea stated. The co-op system enjoys a highly healthy liquidity, which will allows it to undertake new opportunities of borrowing activity in favor of 1,058,113 members and depositors.
The organization reviewed the performance of the cooperative conglomerate in the emergency period caused by COVID-19. 90 percent of co-ops are working regular hours and providing all the financial services available to them. Remote work, new schedules, review of functions, and temporary incentives allowed the system's operational continuity, ensuring the well-being of its employees and partners.
"We recognize the hard work, effort, dedication, and diligence of our workforce. They have given the maximum to offer our people an excellent service; following the established security protocols at all times to guarantee the health of all our partners and clients. For each of the institutions it is essential to protect them all. Our achievements are a reflection of the principles and values that govern the Cooperative Movement of the country," said Aurelio Arroyo, member of ASEC's Board of Directors.
Arroyo underscored that the cooperative system demonstrated "great capacity" by authorizing payment deferrals to members and clients in the emergency period, precisely because of its financial strength. "First, we demonstrate our empathy with the economic needs of the partners at a time when they have faced multiple economic difficulties."
The executives indicated that the financial cooperative leadership is attentive and ready to keep making adjustments to meet the economic and health challenges that lie ahead with equal agility.
