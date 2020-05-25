Santander Bank Puerto Rico informed today that, starting May 26, it will extend service hours in its branches from Monday to Friday and will resume operations in its branch in Plaza Las Américas.
The new schedule is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturdays. The branches shall remain closed on Sundays.
The following branches are open: Plaza Las Américas, Plaza Carolina, Plaza Del Sol, Plaza Del Caribe, Mayagüez Mall, Parque Escorial, Plaza Palma Real in Humacao, Galería San Patricio, Aguadilla, Arecibo, Guaynabo Las Cumbres, Levittown, Mayagüez (town), Ponce By Pass, San Sebastián, Vega Baja, and the 65 de Infantería Ave.
These branches offer services on Saturdays: Plaza Las Américas, Plaza Carolina, Plaza Del Sol, Plaza Del Caribe, Mayagüez Mall, Parque Escorial, Plaza Palma Real, Galería San Patricio, Aguadilla, Arecibo, Piñero Ave., Bayamón Oeste, Caguas Sur, Calle Loíza, Cayey, Guaynabo Las Cumbres, Ponce By Pass, San Sebastián, and Vega Baja.
The financial institution urged to use the "autobank" service. The branches that offer this service are identified in the Santander PR app.
