Sandals Resorts International (SRI), a leading Luxury Included Resort company in the Caribbean, celebrated its legacy in Jamaica and affirmed its commitment to the country at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday attended by dignitaries including the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness.
The event celebrated the first phase of an ambitious $230 million project, that will include Sandals Dunn's River followed by Phase II of transforming the adjacent oceanfront land into Sandals Royal Dunn's River, a commitment to the organization's wider expansion plans in its home country.
Calling it a "poignant and tremendously significant time," Sandals Resorts Executive Chairman Adam Stewart said: "This is an extraordinary day for Sandals Resorts and a moment of deep meaning for my family. We stand today nearby where my father grew up, a place that was close to his heart. As we embark on our strategic growth plans, we are proud to bring to life his vision through this incredible property."
The event follows last month's announcement that SRI will transform two properties acquired last year, plus a prime parcel of beachfront land into three distinct resorts in Ocho Rios.
"As one of the most trusted hospitality brands in the world, Sandals has been one of the key players in Jamaica's tourism sector for many years, and we are pleased they will be expanding their presence in the destination," said Jamaica's Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett. "The acquisition and development of three new Sandals properties in Ocho Rios is yet another example of the significant investments we are seeing in Jamaica that will enhance our tourism infrastructure, increase our offerings and ultimately job opportunities for our workers."
The New Sandals Dunn's River & Sandals Royal Dunn's River: Phase I development plans begin with the total transformation of Sandals Dunn's River - which returns to the Sandals family under the same moniker as when it was originally added to the Sandals Resorts portfolio in 1990. SRI has targeted completion of the new Sandals Dunn's River for fourth quarter 2022. Phase II is the creation of sister-property Sandals Royal Dunn's River, which will be adjacent and offer generous exchange privileges with a slated completion in 2023.
Stewart said the new Sandals Dunn's River was the last project he and his late father collaborated on and is an homage to the natural beauty of their beloved Jamaica, with water pulled and circulated from natural reserves and the brand's signature suites being a prominent feature.
In addition to cascading waterfalls at the entrance, Sandals Dunn's River will offer a total of 260 rooms including 48 signature SkyPool Suites, a first for Jamaica, which will feature a private cantilevered, solar-heated plunge pool with infinity edge. 12 Swim-up Rondoval Suites with many featuring a "Rooftop Terrace" will also grace the property – both signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; 10 restaurants including a specialty rum bar inside the brand's newest Latin Fusion restaurant concept Azuka and 9 bars; 7 pools including 2 river pools and Red Lane Spa.
The New Beaches Runaway Bay: In addition to the $230 million development of Sandals Dunn's River and Sandals Royal Dunn's River, the resort company is also planning an over $250 million renovation of its third new location in Ocho Rios, Beaches Runaway Bay Resort, the third family-friendly Beaches Resort in Jamaica.
At its completion, the hotel will feature an estimated 400 expansive one, two, three and four-bedroom suites, designed with extended families in mind. Guests of Beaches Runaway Bay also have access to Runaway Bay Golf Club and its par-72, 18-hole championship golf course.
