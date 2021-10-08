In honor of Sandals' late founder Gordon 'Butch' Stewart and his legendary entrepreneurial spirit and lifelong belief in the power of education, Sandals Resorts International announces the construction of the Gordon "Butch" Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) and in conjunction with Florida International University's (FIU) Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management.
Both leaders in tourism education, FIU in partnership with The UWI, will develop the next generation of international tourism and hospitality leadership, through fully accredited undergraduate and graduate programming. The new school will be located on the Western Campus of The University of the West Indies, Mona in the Caribbean's tourism capital of Montego Bay.
A cutting-edge, research-led facility, the Gordon "Butch" Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism will offer students meaningful educational opportunities beyond the classroom. Financial details were not disclosed.
"My father believed in learning by experience – 'on-the-job training,' as he often put it," said Stewart. "As a consummate entrepreneur and a lifelong dreamer, he knew success was born beyond the boardroom; found instead in the moments of exploration and discovery. It's this drive that will inspire the world-class curriculum, putting students in real-world experiences as part of their development."
Investment in education has long been a priority of SandaIs, and the new school will complement the Sandals Corporate University, which was established to provide Caribbean-based Sandals team members with opportunities to improve and develop occupational skills and earn undergraduate and post-graduate degrees. "When we invest in Caribbean people, we invest in the future of the region," said Stewart.
