The mayor of San Lorenzo, Jaime Alverio Ramos, announced that a series of virtual agriculture workshops will be offered to expand knowledge of this sector in Puerto Rico.
"The agriculture sector is very important for the economic development of our town of San Lorenzo, as well as of all of Puerto Rico, so with the creation of the Municipal Agricultural Development Office we want to offer the necessary tools to farmers, either through orientations, talks, and virtual workshops for the improvement of this sector and so that they can put new techniques into practice," he said in a missive.
The first of the virtual workshops will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 2:00 p.m. with the theme of "Protection of Groundwater from Pesticides," and another at 5:00 p.m. on “Fundamentals of a Healthy Compost."
There will be another workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 5:00 p.m. which will deal with "Fundamentals of a Marketing Plan".
For more information, can contact the Office of Agricultural Development of the Municipality of San Lorenzo at 787-736-4943 or by email at: mortiz@sanlorenzo.gov.pr or yzayas@sanlorenzo.gov.pr.
