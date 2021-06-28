San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo announced the development of community ecotourism micro-enterprises in the Las Curías community in the Cupey sector, at the same time that the reopening of the Agricultural Market was held after over a year without taking place.
"The municipal Department for Economic Development will be a facilitating entity that will support microentrepreneurs through business training, the permitting process, and the promotion of the services and activities that will be developed to empower the community in search of economic autonomy," the mayor stated.
Romero highlighted the ability of Las Curías to create micro-businesses that have a great socioeconomic impact on their residents.
"The Agricultural Market is an example of what can be achieved when we join forces with community leaders. This event was organized around the rescue and conservation of Lake Las Curías and already has the participation of over 30 farmers, artisans and food vendors, and receives around 500 visitors," he affirmed.
He added that the project strengthens the initiatives implemented in Las Curías, attracting a broader and more diverse public, who are eager to enjoy the resources that San Juan provides. "Empowering and working hand in hand with the community is the goal. We have already seen the results with farmers and artisans in the Agricultural Market," Romero asserted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.