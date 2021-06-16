A global survey of 140 cities conducted in 2020, dubbed as the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, has found that San Juan scored in the 60-69 point range, putting Puerto Rico’s capital city in the mid-range level.
In general, island nations with strong border controls during the pandemic scored high.
The global survey was conducted between Feb. 22, 2020 and March 21, 2021, by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), and found that overall, cities worldwide fell by an average of seven points compared to their pre-pandemic scores. The survey found that the pandemic has caused “huge volatility” in the five categorized analyzed: stability, healthcare, education, culture and environment and infrastructure.
“The extent to which cities were sheltered by strong border closures, their ability to handle the health crisis and the pace at which they rolled out vaccination campaigns drove significant changes in the rankings,” the EIU said.
In that respect, Puerto Rico benefited because the island’s vaccination numbers against COVID-19 are good. According to the Centers for Disease Control, an estimated 40.5 percent of the island’s 3.2 million population are fully vaccinated and to date, around 60 percent have received at least one dose. Puerto Rico government officials expect herd immunity to be achieved in a couple of months.
The Main Findings of the Survey:
• Auckland, New Zealand, is at the top of The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Liveability rankings, owing to the city’s ability to contain the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic faster and thus lift restrictions earlier, unlike others around the world.
• Six of the top 10 cities in the survey are in New Zealand or Australia, where tight border controls have allowed residents to live relatively normal lives.
• Many European and Canadian cities have fallen down the rankings, having battled a second Covid-19 wave by restricting cultural and sporting events, and closing schools and restaurants.
• The lower end of the rankings has seen less change, with the Syrian capital, Damascus, still the least liveable city in the world.
• Healthcare scores fell after the onset of the pandemic in most cities across the world, with the least affected cities concentrated in western Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.
As per the EIU, owing to border closures and a consequently low Covid-19 case count, New Zealand has been able to keep its theaters, restaurants and other cultural attractions open. “Students have been able to continue going to school, giving Auckland a 100 percent score for education. This has allowed the city to move up from sixth place in our autumn 2020 survey to first position in our March 2021 rankings. The New Zealand capital, Wellington, has also gained from this relative freedom, moving from 15th to joint fourth place in our current rankings.”
Meanwhile, the Japanese cities of Osaka and Tokyo ranked second and fourth, respectively, owing to continued high stability scores. In third place is Adelaide in Australia, which also imposed a ban on international travel. Three more Australian cities—Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane—appear in the top 10, with Sydney in 11th place. The Swiss cities of Zurich and Geneva also maintained their places in the top 10, despite some social restrictions still being in place.
