San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo announced the offering of orientation workshops for small entrepreneurs in the capital who are interested in applying for aid for up to $50,000 through funds from the CDBG-DR program.
The allocation of funds responds to the mitigation of damages caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria to these small businesses.
"We have worked in conjunction with the Economic Development Bank and the Department of Housing to carry out these workshops, which will guide our San Juan merchants on the aid they can access in order to strengthen local commerce," Romero said.
The official added that “these aids do not entail any investment; However, sometimes and due to not having the proper guidance, there are traders who lose essential funds to promote economic development. We encourage you to participate in this event and take advantage of this opportunity."
The workshops are free and will be held at the San Juan University College on March 3 and 4 in two sessions: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Each participant must bring their computer to apply online.
In addition, participants must have available in Adobe Acrobat (pdf) format their forms for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018; their Merchant Registry; as well as a Certification of No Debt from the CRIM and the Treasury.
The quota is limited to 50 people per session and a portal has been designed so that interested persons can register through Eventbrite and thus guarantee the protocol established to prevent COVID-19.
Moreover, the president of the Economic Development Bank (EDB), Luis Alemañy, stated: “The funds are directed to the retention and creation of jobs, as well as the purchase of equipment and materials. It is a requirement that merchants can demonstrate that they have suffered physical or economic losses due to the passage of hurricanes to apply for these aid. Those who had to close operations as a result of the hurricanes but who have opened a new business can also apply."
Meanwhile, Housing Secretary William Rodríguez said: “Small businesses are an essential sector of our economy and CDBG-DR funds are available to assist in the process of building and strengthening their businesses. Many merchants are still struggling with the ravages of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, so these funds come to support their efforts. We invite you to share this information with any San Juan merchant you know, in order to benefit as many businesses as possible."
Finally, the capital's chief executive urged that they access the event page to register, available here.
