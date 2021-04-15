San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo announced the availability of $4.3 million in federal funds that are available for 800 micro business owners in Puerto Rico’s capital city. The funds are earmarked from the Capital Entrepreneurship Program and are aimed at micro businesses that have five or fewer employees, suffered economic losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been operating for at least one year.
The assistance that the municipality will provide will be funded through the Community Development Block Grant Program - COVID, which offers a financial contribution of $5,000 per applicant to help cover direct expenses. These include salaries, rent or mortgage payments, and internet, water and electricity bills.
“We are aware of the devastating impact that the pandemic has had on the local economy. This program provides an economic rescue to small businesses that will help to avoid the closure of businesses and therefore, the unemployment of their employees. There are still many businesses that cannot operate normally and this has dramatically reduced their incomes, endangering hundreds of entrepreneurs who are struggling to offer their services,” explained Romero.
The objective of these funds is to promote and maintain economic activity aimed at creating and retaining jobs, as well as improving the conditions for private investment in the community, which contributes to a better quality of life for people with low and moderate incomes, he indicated.
Those interested in applying can do so through the website www.sanjuan.pr and using the link Ayuda Covid para Microempresas.”
Applicants can also go to San Juan’s Economic Development Department, located on No. 1050 Avenida Ponce de León, at the corner of Luis Blanco Romano in Río Piedras.
