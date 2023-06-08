Puerto Rico was ranked #20 out of 77 countries and cities that make up the Latin American and Caribbean region, in the most recent Global Startup Ecosystem Index, which measures how favorable it is to establish an emerging business or startup.

Worldwide, the city of San Juan climbed 16 positions in the ranking compared to the study conducted last year, ranking 317 out of a total of 1,000 participating cities.

The study, published by the company StartupBlink, collects data from the best 1,000 cities in 100 countries around the world to start a startup, or emerging business.

Of the 20 countries on the list that make up the Latin America and the Caribbean region, 14 showed improvement in their ranking compared to the previous year, while six saw a decline in their rating.

With a score of 1,203, Puerto Rico is also listed as the #10 most advanced among Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Meanwhile, with a total of 9,606, Brazil leads the list of 77 Latin American countries.

On the other hand, the list of the best 1,000 cities and 100 countries is led by the United States, which has four cities in the first 10 positions: San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Boston.

Similarly, 13 other cities in the North American nation are among the first 50 positions.

According to the company, StartupBlink’s research is used annually by startup founders, startup ecosystem developers and other stakeholders to support critical policy, strategy, relocation and business investment decisions.