San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero unveiled a new initiative called the Capital Entrepreneurship Program to foster the creation and growth of local businesses in the urban centers of Río Piedras, Santurce, Condado and Old San Juan with municipal incentives. The program will establish agreements with the private sector to support existing merchants and incentivize new business owners and entrepreneurs.

“San Juan has a privileged location, full of great opportunities for our entrepreneurs. It is our duty to develop that potential and be a facilitator for business initiatives. The Entrepreneurship Capital [Program] will provide support in various areas to make each commercial idea that reaches the program possible,” the mayor stated.

Romero asserted that Puerto Rico’s capital is experiencing a unique moment where it is “imperative” to support local investment and bet on residents’ creative and innovative talent. “San Juan is available to give support in various areas to anyone who chooses the capital as their headquarters. We want to promote the Capital City as a safe and accessible place with a healthy environment for commerce,” he said.

The mayor said the program will offer workshops for entrepreneurs in a variety of subjects, promote technology and innovation in Small and Midsize Enterprises (SMEs), and will stimulate investment opportunities for new and growing businesses.

Moreover, Romero explained that to boost local investment, the municipality offers multiple incentives that may include exemptions on municipal taxes and those on personal property and real estate. He added that these also include incentives to keep jobs and create new ones, construction taxes and investment credits that apply to various areas of San Juan and the capital’s urban centers.

Business Incubator in the Works

The Capital Entrepreneurship Program also aims to integrate efforts with the private sector to strengthen the economic development of San Juan, for which the municipality signed the first agreement with the Center for Entrepreneurs, a private organization with nine years of experience that fosters the development and growth of businesses in Puerto Rico.

With the support of the municipality, the nonprofit Center for Entrepreneurs will establish an incubator program where new business initiatives will be developed and where merchants can find guidance to digitize and expand their business.

“To date, at the Center for Entrepreneurs, we have created more than 100 new businesses and we have provided support to more than 600 existing companies. We arrived in Río Piedras with a work team trained and committed to the development of the area, which works in collaboration and consonance with the community,” said Nerma Albertorio, who heads the nonprofit.

In this business incubator, staff will be trained and educated on existing incentives, and facilitate the permitting process, among other benefits. The municipality will provide the labor to enable the space, while the Center for Entrepreneurs will provide the materials.

The Center for Entrepreneurs will be headquartered at Arzuaga 83 St., in what will be known as the Center for Entrepreneurs in Río Piedras, located in the former premises of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. With the headquarters of the program in Río Piedras, Romero underscored his intention to reactivate commercial activity in this area, a priority of the capital’s administration because it is a source of economic activity around the island’s main educational center, the University of Puerto Rico - Río Piedras Campus.

“We know that opportunities arise from every crisis and this is the time to put those opportunities that the pandemic brought us into action. Due to COVID-19, many businesses have had to diversify their offer and invest in technology in order to survive. Similarly, other initiatives have emerged as a result of the pandemic, which shows that there is still a lot of space for entrepreneurship,” Romero stated.