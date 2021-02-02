Tutor Perini Corp., a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services Inc., has been awarded a fixed-price task order contract by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection valued at approximately $44.1 million to repair the San Juan Custom House in Puerto Rico.
The San Juan Custom House, built in 1924, is a Spanish Colonial Revival style building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Architecturally, it is one of the nation's most distinguished custom houses. The exterior and interior terra cotta ornamentation is especially notable.
The two-year project involves complete renovation and restoration of the historic two-story building. The project scope entails exterior façade (including terra cotta) repair and restoration, interior structural concrete repairs, interior building renovation, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, communications, fire protection system, and site restoration and improvements.
All renovation work will follow strict guidelines with regard to preservation of historical fabric for this project.
The task order falls under the Homeland Security National Multiple Award Construction Contract II.
