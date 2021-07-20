San Juan Mayor Miguel A. Romero Lugo gave incentive checks for $5,000 to 50 microentrepreneurs through the Capital Entrepreneurship Program, to assist microbusiness owners in San Juan who suffered economic losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It has been an adverse period for the local and world economy, so we recognize that this help will be decisive for our capital microentrepreneurs, who contribute daily to the economic development of San Juan," the mayor stated.
Romero added that "we must recognize the effort and difficulties that each of these entrepreneurs have overcome to maintain their operations and face the challenges they have endured as a result of the pandemic."
The mayor informed that the funds come from CDBG-CV (Community Development Block Grant-COVID) funds and will be used for direct expenses of microentrepreneurs that have been in operation for at least one year.
"It is an economic rescue for small businesses, which will prevent the closure of businesses and therefore the unemployment of employees. There are still many businesses that cannot operate normally and this has dramatically reduced their income, putting hundreds of small businesses struggling to offer their services at risk," he detailed.
Romero highlighted that these funds aim to promote and maintain economic activity aimed at creating and retaining jobs, as well as enhancing the conditions of private investment in the community to improve the quality of life of individuals with low and moderate incomes.
Applicants must present the merchant registration and municipal license. Some of the eligibility criteria are: be located in the Municipality of San Juan; be a for-profit business; have been operating for at least a year; have five or fewer employees and one of them must be the owner; have at least one full-time employee; certify that the business was closed or affected during the COVID-19 emergency; demonstrate that the business constitutes the primary income of the proponent (personal and business returns) and have a volume of less than $100,000.00 (shown by the last return).
Financial assistance can be requested through www.sanjuan.pr under the 'Covid Help for Microenterprises' button. It can also be physically presented at the offices of the Municipal Economic Development Department, located at Ave. Ponce de León #1050, corner of Luis Blanco Romano Río Piedras.
