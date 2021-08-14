As part of the measures taken by the Municipality of San Juan in the face of the imminent passage of storm Grace across Puerto Rico, Mayor Miguel Romero Lugo announced contingency measures in the archipelago's capital.
Among the announcements, issued via press release, he reported changes in the celebration of the second edition of San Juan Al Aire Libre, which is held this weekend on Calle San Francisco in Old San Juan.
"We are postponing the edition of tomorrow, Sunday and will soon announce when it will continue. Our merchants from Calle San Francisco, CODEVISA and the Municipality have worked hard for this project and we regret having to move it due to the passage of this atmospheric phenomenon," the mayor stated.
Romero also announced that the Luis Muñoz Marín Park will be closed tomorrow, while El Escambrón closed today at 6:00 p.m. until the storm passes and sea conditions are apt .
"During this day, our brigades have worked to collect debris in the areas of Ocean Park, Condado, Santurce, El Gandul, Reparto Metropolitano and Las Lomas. The pump stations of Puerto Nuevo, NE and NO, Rexach and Bechara are working and with personnel attending to them. Also, hard work is being done on flood control. Our Impact Brigade continues to work areas in communities susceptible to flooding. Today we continue with the mitigation in Fernández Juncos Ave. and in Parcelas Falú," he asserted.
Moreover, the start of classes in the municipal educational system will move to the Wednesday, August 18. Earlier today, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi informed that this statute would apply islandwide for public schools.
"We know that many students and their families are eager to return to face-to-face classes and we are focused on achieving a safe start to school for all. However, the storm changed our plans, so we look forward to welcoming our students on Wednesday," the mayor said.
The municipal system is made up of 916 students who attend The School of San Juan, the School of Sports and the School of Mathematics, Science and Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.