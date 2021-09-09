The short-term accommodation platform, Airbnb reported that during the long weekend for Labor Day, the town of San Juan was positioned among the 10 favorite destinations of users looking to enjoy large cities.
During the past weekend, a large part of the trips lasted seven nights or more. For this, many of those who traveled opted for distant getaways to destinations like San Juan and Alaska.
These were the cities with the most reservations during Labor Day:
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Kansas, Missouri
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Kenai Peninsula, Alaska
- East Bay, California
- Seattle, Washington
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Greensboro, North Carolina
According to Airbnb, the longest weekend trips in families - lasting three to four days - increased by 70 percent in the second quarter of 2021.
Moreover, last August, Airbnb reached the highest number of nights booked in the platform's history in the United States since the pandemic began in March 2020.
As a result, everything indicates that the trend will continue, because as vaccination against COVID-19 advances, more and more people want to gradually return to normality.
The latest executive order from Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi orders that guests of hotels, inns, and lodges, including short-term rentals such as Airbnb, must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test result every week.
