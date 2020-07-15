Faced with the transformation and new challenges constantly facing the tourism and events industry, Universidad de Sagrado Corazón (Sacred Heart University), in Santurce has added to its academic offerings a Bachelor’s degree focused on tourism and the development of innovative services and experiences for various markets.
Javier Hernández, director of the Business Administration Department at the private university, explained that the tourism industry is the fastest growing and provides the most opportunities on the island, so the Bachelor of Experience Design: Tourism and Events will integrate the multiple skills aimed at promoting the growth of the tourism ecosystem and various experiences according to the new trends.
“With the rise of tourism and the visitor’s economy, we realized that in Puerto Rico there was a need not only to address the issue of tourist and hotel infrastructure, but also to attend to the development of the tourism product and the experiences that tourists have,” Hernández detailed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The entrepreneurship expert noted that the program emphasizes the production of events and experiences as an area of job opportunity. He said the production of events on the island and the ecosystem of creative industries generate some 45,000 jobs, while tourism generates another 80,000; this interrelated sector is no. 4 in Puerto Rico in terms of the number of jobs created.
“All of this is part of seeing what the country needs and developing professionals ready to bring out those activities. Tourism requires musical, cultural and gastronomic experiences that require knowledge of the production of events. Our goal is to educate professionals ready for the development of innovative experiences, that have a real economic impact and that can give an international dimension to events,” he added.
Hernández further indicated that although both industries have always been constantly changing, the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on tourism entails a different transformation that requires a complete redesign of its operations and all the experiences they offer, which will now have to take into account technology. “The post-pandemic process is going to require dramatic change in both industries and they’re going to need people with skills they didn’t need before,” he said.
“While we have a strong events industry, we have not exploited the global potential. This sector has suffered the most and the one that has to adapt best to the new reality. We are focused on empowering students to deliver digital experiences and hybrid entertainment experiences,” he added.
Tourism in Puerto Rico, as in the rest of the world, has suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The island is officially welcoming back visitors on July 15, as beaches, restaurants and other commercial activities have now reopened. In the short term, Puerto Rico is also focusing on staycations, or domestic tourism, to boost demand.
Sacred Heart students will have the option to select courses related to their areas of interest, including hotel administration, cultural tourism, sports tourism and adventure and ecological tourism. In addition, as part of the institution’s focus on promoting self-management and self-employment, students—from this and all programs—will take 21 credits in entrepreneurship.
“As of August, no matter what the discipline, all Sagrado students will have to take 21 credits in entrepreneurship,” Hernández emphasized.
