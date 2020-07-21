Assured Guaranty Ltd. announced today that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has affirmed the AA financial strength ratings on U.S. bond insurers Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp., Municipal Assurance Corp. and Assured Guaranty Corp., among others.
The company, which own billions in Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority bonds,“should allow it to withstand the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on underlying issuers within its portfolio and losses on its exposure to issuers in Puerto Rico,” according to the report. “Wider credit spreads and investor uncertainty should continue to provide Assured with primary and secondary underwriting opportunities in the U.S. public finance market.”
As a result of a “flight to quality and the associated spread widening, Assured has experienced strong demand in the secondary market as the economics of bond insurance are appealing to institutional investors as a tool for risk mitigation,” S&P said. “In the latter part of the second quarter, total U.S. municipal volume began to rise, with total volume for the first six months rising approximately 15% over the first six months of 2019 and total insured new-issue volume rising approximately 41% over the same period.”
