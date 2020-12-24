Retail Value Inc. (RVI) announced that it has closed on the sale of Plaza Palma Real in Humacao for $50 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments. Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.
The deal closed earlier this week. The buyer's name was not disclosed.
Plaza Palma Real opened in 1994 and has more than 70 retail venues and kiosks, as well as restaurant and a movie theater.
Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 11 properties located in the continental U.S. and 11 properties in Puerto Rico.
On December 7, 2020, unrelated to the sale of Plaza Palma Real, RVI made a $65 million voluntary prepayment of the mortgage debt with unrestricted cash on hand. Pursuant to the company’s mortgage agreement loan agreement, there was no prepayment penalty associated with the repayment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.