Beginning on Nov. 7, 2021, the cruise ship Explorer of the Seas will call the Pan-American Pier II West in Isla Grande its new homeport, following the signing of an agreement made between the Ports Authority of Puerto Rico, the Department of Health and Royal Caribbean Cruises.
With a capacity of 3,282 passengers and 1,180 crew members, the ship will set sail from Puerto Rico with a seven-night itinerary, stopping in San Juan; St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI); St Croix, USVI; Phillipsburg, St. Maarten; Castries, St Lucia; Bridgetown, Barbados; Basseterre, St. Kitts; and returning to disembark back in San Juan.
Commencing these operations is cause for celebration, as Carlos Mercado, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), expressed: “We feel very enthusiastic about the initiation of the homeport operations of Explorer of the Seas at Pan-American Pier II West, starting in the month of November, and we are grateful to Royal Caribbean for continuing to opt into our market as a key point of connection in the Caribbean… We remain focused on broadening and strengthening business relations with cruise lines that operate on the island. Agreements like this give a significant boost to tourist activity and the local economy.”
According to Mercado, the agreement to establish Explorer of the Seas’ home port in Isla Grande area of San Juan underlines the government’s commitment to reinforce Puerto Rico as a top tourist destination and foster job creation. The homeport operations will increase economic activity within the transportation sector, hotel occupancy, local businesses, and provide other benefits to the island, direct and indirect.
The PRTC’s goals will be supported further by the addition of Spirit Airlines’ new daily nonstop service between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Mercedita International Airport (PSE) in the southern city of Ponce, which will be officially launched Feb. 16, 2022. This route will provide eight nonstop flights between Florida and Puerto Rico for Spirit Airlines’ customers and is projected to add approximately 52,925 additional seats with a local economic impact of over $6.6 million.
The announcement was made by the PRTC, together with Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, during the World Routes 2021 convention held in Milan, Italy. Mercado highlighted that increasing the availability of seats and flight options to the island is an integral part of the overall plan to maximize the development and decentralization of Puerto Rico’s tourism industry, and its contribution to the economy of every region on the island, as well as push forward the goal to make Puerto Rico a major air access hub in the Caribbean.
Announcing Spirit Airlines’ new route at the World Routes convention further positioned Puerto Rico as a world-class destination and is evidence that airlines are still committed to Puerto Rico as an attractive destination for their clients, he said.
The news came as Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), the company operating the Luis Muñoz Marín (LMM) International Airport that serves the San Juan metro area, reported that air passenger traffic continues to post positive numbers. In September, there was a 19.9 percent increase in air passenger arrivals at LMM, compared with the pre-pandemic level of Sept. 2019.
In terms of year-to-date numbers, there has been a 1.5 percent increase in air arrivals at LMM, when comparing September 2021 versus September 2019.
