Island Sea Fest, which would join Royal Caribbean International for an eleven-night cruise departing from San Juan and making a five-night stop in celebration of the famous Trinidad Carnival in February 2023, announced that the plan has been postponed.
"Island Sea Fest announces that, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond its control, its Feb. 2023 Trinidad Carnival cruise will be postponed to a later date," Island Sea Fest stated in a press release, adding that the company will refund the money to all customers who booked under the 'Hold Your Spot' promotional offer.
"All 'Hold Your Spot' participants will receive their full refund through their original payment method within the next 24 hours," the cruise line stated last Thursday.
However, they stated that the issue may be resolved within the next four weeks. "If this matter can be resolved over the next four weeks, we will move forward with the cruise. However, knowing that this cruise may not take place due to forces beyond our control, we feel it is important to refund every participant now," the missive reads.
The cruise was scheduled to sail from Puerto Rico on Feb. 15, 2023. The itinerary included three stops in Tobago, Barbados, and Saint Lucia. It would have to San Juan on Feb. 26, 2023.
Moreover, the communication included a letter from the founder of the cruise ship, Island Sea Fest's Roger McGregor, who explained that a problem related to docking in the Port of Spain for that period motivated his decision to postpone its sailing from Puerto Rico.
"I want to be very clear; I do not hold RCCL responsible for what has transpired. They did their best to rectify this situation with Trinidad’s Port Authority," McGregor stated. "Until this matter can be resolved, Island Sea Fest will continue to build brand awareness for future opportunities in the theme cruise market. In the meantime, we will focus on other great opportunities, so we kindly ask you to like/follow us on our Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter channels as we continue to build a solid base (@islandseafest)."
