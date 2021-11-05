The Royal Caribbean cruise line will resume its regular schedule of stops this weekend at the Pan American Pier in Old San Juan, reported the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC).
The capital city's main piers will also welcome Crystal Endeavor and Celebrity Apex cruises this week, which will be making their first visits to the island.
"The visits, which these three vessels will be making between the months of November 2021 to April 2022, will have an economic impact initially estimated at around $16 million," said PRTC Executive Director Carlos Mercado Santiago, said in written statements.
The arrival of these vessels is a sign that Puerto Rico continues to be "an attractive destination for cruise lines in a region as competitive as the Caribbean region," he added.
For his part, the executive director of the Ports Authority, Joel Pizá Batiz, noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requires that both the port authorities and those agencies related to the health area collaborate to guarantee that each ship that docks in a U.S. port complies with current regulations.
"The visit of each cruise ship or cargo ship, beyond the significant boost to tourist activity and the local economy, represents a vote of confidence in our facilities and operations," he said.
