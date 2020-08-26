Romark, a research-based pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative new medicines, primarily in the field of infectious diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company’s manufacturing facility in Manatí, for the production of Alina (nitazoxanide) tablets, 500 mg and Alina (nitazoxanide) for Oral Suspension, 100 mg/5mL in the U.S. market.
The new state-of-the-art facility encompasses approximately 35,000 square feet and is equipped with suites and equipment to produce tablets, powders and other oral solid dosage forms. “This is a major milestone for us, as it allows us to expand our capacity to develop and deliver medicines,” said Marc Ayers, president and CEO of Romark.
Romark has invested more than $80 million in establishing its Puerto Rico operations and now employs 100 people in the manufacturing facility and an analytical laboratory it acquired in 2018. With a planned expansion of the facility, the company’s Puerto Rico operations are expected to grow to a total of approximately 400 employees over the next three years.
The Manatí facility is strategic to the company’s plans to manufacture and distribute its investigational new drug candidate, NT-300 (nitazoxanide extended-release tablets), which is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials for both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory illnesses.
White House Delegation Visits Manufacturing Sites
Romark’s announcement came as a White House delegation was visiting the island to look at Puerto Rico’s capacity and infrastructure to host multinationals, and saw firsthand the diversity of established companies in the northern region.
Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González toured GK Pharmaceutical’s facilities in Manatí with Rear Admiral Peter Brown, President Trump’s Special Representative for Puerto Rico; White House Public Policy Advisor Juan Caro; Puerto Rico Secretary of Economic Development Manuel Laboy; as well as other public and private sector officials.
GK Pharmaceutical developed a package of molecular tests to detect COVID-19 that already has a PRE-EUA (Pre-Emergency Use Authorization) and an FDA approval was issued by the end of last week. These would be the only PCR tests developed and manufactured in Puerto Rico.
The group also visited Honeywell and Lufthansa’s facilities so that the White House delegation could appreciate the island’s aerospace industry.
Honeywell’s Research and Technology Center in Moca, built five years ago, is a young company focused on innovation. They work with universities on the island to prepare the workforce to be hired; sponsor programs and competitions; promote aerospace education; and offer internships, retaining roughly 70 percent of interns. Honeywell has 870 employees between the facilities in Moca and Aguadilla.
“We do the development, research and testing for military and commercial aircraft navigation systems. The products themselves are manufactured elsewhere. We handle a lot of software work for commercial and military aircraft, and we also do electromagnetic interference tests. These are tests that are required by virtually all space and aeronautical products because these tests ensure that there is no interference, either environmentally or by frequency between the aircraft’s products,” according to Honeywell Aerospace Engineering Operations Site Leader for Moca, Luis Ramos.
From these facilities, the company develops applications that NASA uses in its satellite missions.
Meanwhile, Lufthansa Technik in Aguadilla is the only installation of this German company in the Americas, focused on airplane maintenance. Since its inception in 2015 to date, the entity has worked with 530 airships for nine airlines. One of the reasons this company chose Puerto Rico was the island’s convenient geographical location.
Lufthansa Technik has 330 employees, 95 percent of them being Puerto Rican, and in 2017 they established the first mechanics apprenticeship program with the Puerto Rico Aeronautical and Aerospace Institute. This is the first federally approved program of its kind in the entire nation.
