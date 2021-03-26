San Juan-based Rock Solid Technology, a leading SaaS software company providing citizen engagement solutions that help local government and their communities work as one, announced the acquisition of PrimeGov, a leading provider of virtual public meeting participation and agenda management solutions for local government.
The combined company delivers solutions to over 180 local government agencies including Los Angeles, Fremont, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Columbus, and Baltimore County. Tom Spengler, PrimeGov’s Executive Chairman will become the CEO of the combined organization.
PrimeGov delivers a powerful suite of legislative management solutions designed to unlock the potential of municipal governments and deliver both operational efficiency and transparency while fostering civic engagement. The acquisition brings together two companies with decades of dedicated local government experience, and provides exciting new capabilities designed to facilitate every step of the legislative management process including agenda management, committee management, and virtual council meetings through video streaming. These capabilities will allow customers to leverage a purpose-built citizen engagement platform that integrates seamlessly into agency operations to engage with their constituents.
“PrimeGov has played an important role in helping local governments with their public decision-making processes,” said Rick Brown, chairman of Rock Solid. “The natural combination of our two companies creates a solution the market is demanding - a deeply integrated citizen engagement platform that unifies the power of public meeting participation and agenda management with transparent, and actionable data from cross city departments.”
Tom Spengler brings over 20 years of dedicated local government technology experience to Rock Solid. As the former CEO and co-founder of Granicus, Tom helped create the market leading legislative management solution used by more than 4,500 government agencies and 250 million citizens. Tom is passionate about improving government and their communities through technology and sits on the board of several technology companies including Propylon and Ascendify.
“We’re excited to be joining together with Rock Solid today. We believe public meetings are core to a functioning democracy, and local staff and elected officials need better tools to maximize outcomes for the communities they serve,” said Tom Spengler, executive chairman of PrimeGov. “The combination of Rock Solid and PrimeGov will be uniquely positioned to integrate resident sentiment and real operational data into the public meeting decision-making process.”
The financial terms were not disclosed.
