The Ritz-Carlton will be making the maiden voyage of its long-awaited luxury yacht brand Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection from the port of San Juan, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) revealed.
The Evrima, the first of three yachts that the collection will have, will make San Juan its home port in several of its travel itineraries through the Caribbean region and Central and South America.
"The selection of the port of San Juan for the debut of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and the inclusion of the ports of San Juan, Ponce, and Vieques in the Evrima yacht itineraries is excellent news for tourism, as it positions Puerto Rico as a world-class destination that meets the rigorous standards of excellence and high quality that distinguish the Ritz-Carlton and ushers in a new era of luxury cruising on the island," said PRTC Executive Director Carlos Mercado.
The official added that "with the nine visits scheduled to the island during the next high season, Ritz-Carlton is once again betting on the island as a world-class destination and the ideal place to start a new stage in its operations."
The Evrima is scheduled to set sail on its maiden voyage from the port of San Juan next Wednesday, November 10. Between the months of November 2021 and February 2022, it is expected to carry out six homeports in the port of San Juan, two visits to Vieques and one visit to Ponce, which will have a combined economic impact of $337,494.43.
Moreover, the itineraries scheduled so far for fiscal year 2023 include five visits to San Juan, 1 to Vieques and 1 to Ponce and it is estimated that these will have an impact of around $318,365.01.
In its first itinerary, passengers will board in San Juan and visit the islands of Virgin Gorda, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Lucia. Other Evrima itineraries include visits to The Grenadines, Curaçao, Aruba, Colombia, Panama, Barbados, and Tobago, among others.
The luxury yacht has 149 suites with a private terrace, 246 crew members and has capacity for up to 298 passengers. The exclusive amenities available on board include nine restaurants with innovative menus that reflect the culinary traditions of the places that will be visited on the itinerary, a spa, pool, gym, an exclusive boutique, terraces and lounge with sea views and minimalist decoration.
"During the past months, the PRTC has been collaborating with all government agencies and industry partners to achieve the safe reactivation and in compliance with all the health recommendations of all the tourist ports of the island. We are more than ready to be able to give welcome the cruise lines that have already included Puerto Rico in their travel itineraries and we continue working to increase the sustainable development of one of the sectors with the greatest growth potential in our industry for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans," Mercado affirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.