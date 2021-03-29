The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that survivors in Rincón whose homes or businesses were affected by the 2020 earthquakes can now apply for assistance.
Survivors have until May 23, 2021 to apply for assistance in the following ways:
Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Press 2 for a Spanish-speaking operator. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Video relay service (VRS) and reasonable accommodations are available upon request.
Visit disasterAssistance.gov.
Download FEMA’s mobile app. Select Disaster Resources and click on Apply for Assistance Online. If you have an Apple device: Text APPLE to 43362 (4FEMA). For those with an Android device: Text ANDROID to 43362 (4FEMA). For more information go to: fema.gov/mobile-app.
Residents who apply for assistance might receive a late application letter. You may disregard this letter, as justification regarding why you didn’t apply for assistance in 2020 is not necessary.
As part of the FEMA application process, survivors may also apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The application can be completed online at sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance. Residents can obtain additional information by calling 800-659-2955 or by email at FOCEAssistance@sba.gov.
