The president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym), Jesús Vázquez, urged the governor to amend the current executive order to allow restaurants to receive visitors on Sundays and sell alcoholic beverages on the weekends, as allowed to restaurants inside hotels.
'We have to raise the flag at a time of economic crisis, where last weekend the restaurant industry was so affected, while the Tourism Co. issued guidelines for this new Executive Order, exempting hotels from the Dry Law, under the guise that in times of emergency hotels were always exempt," Vázquez said.
He added that restaurant owners have invested between $5,000 to $25,000 to comply with the protocols required by the Department of Health to mitigate the COVID-19 emergency. Despite these efforts, Vázquez said that many business owners will have to close their commercial establishments.
"We are not against exempting hotels; what we are demanding is equal treatment for small and medium-sized business owners. We only ask to allow us to serve at the table," he stated.
The CUD president asserted that the island's economy is inching toward a point of no return, which is why "we don't have the slightest idea of how we will recover from this debacle."
