After reviewing recent efforts to minimize the risk of contagion from Covid-19, the Retail Trade Association (Acdet by its Spanish acronym) asked Gov. Wanda Vázquez to allow the commercial reopening of this sector on Sundays.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been proven and reaffirmed by the numbers announced by epidemiologists, that businesses have not been the focus of spikes or infection in the island," said Iván Báez, president of Acdet.

Acdet joined the claim of other sectors that ask the governor to allow them to operate with fewer restrictions, pointing out that the reports show that the outbreaks that have been documented arise mostly from family gatherings, cafeterias, caravans and concentrations, not in these establishments.

"We haven't let our guard down. Social distancing measures, hand disinfection, mask use, and consumer education are there. We cannot keep affecting more than 100,000 people who, by not working Sundays, can't bring income to their homes," Báez added.

Economists have warned that maintaining a lockdown on Sundays could have disastrous consequences for retailers. The current unemployment situation will worsen with the termination of the additional Nutritional Assistance Program (NAP) funds and unemployment benefits that the federal government assigned.

According to data shared by economist Antonio Rosado, loss in payroll payments due to continuous closure on Sundays, not counting government collections, can reach $203 million, since the 7,296 establishments that close on Sundays or reduce hours in the week employ roughly 102,697 people. This translates to $7.6 million in payroll that employees do not get paid for every Sunday.

"Each Sunday closed translates into losses for everyone, if we calculate the more than 20 Sundays that businesses have not been able to operate, employees have stopped receiving more than $100 million; this is less income to households and can cause a food crisis of great proportions," Báez said.

"Our call is for the government to continue reinforcing security, law and order measures in the sources of contagions that they have identified and to allow us to operate on Sundays with the security measures that we have implemented. Without an economy there can be no health," he added.

The governor is slated to announce the new executive order to replace EO 2020-062 today, September 10, at 4:00 p.m.