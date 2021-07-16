Retail Value Inc. (RVI) is apparently leaving the local retail property market. The company has agreed to sell its remaining 10 properties in Puerto Rico to Kildare Acquisitions.
"[T]he Sellers have agreed to sell to the Purchaser all of their interests in the limited liability companies that own all of the Company’s remaining assets located in Puerto Rico (comprising approximately 3.5 million square feet of Company‑owned gross leasable area) for $550 million in cash, subject to adjustment for certain closing pro-rations, allocations and adjustments," according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Kildare has deposited $15 million for the transaction.
RVI's other properties in Puerto Rico include: Plaza del Sol and Plaza Río Hondo in Bayamón; Plaza del Norte in Hatillo; Plaza del Atlántico in Arecibo; Plaza Escorial in Carolina; Plaza Cayey; Plaza Fajardo; Plaza Isabela and Plaza Walmart in Guayama.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, has already sold Plaza Vega Baja for $4.5 millon and Señorial Plaza in Río Piedras, reportedly for $20.4 million.
