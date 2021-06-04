The Río Piedras urban center has suffered from an economic malaise for decades. Now, another major company has decided to leave the area.
On June 3, Retail Value Inc. (RVI) closed on the sale of Señorial Plaza in Río Piedras for $20.4 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments, the company announced.
Net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI. Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in eight properties located in the continental U.S. and nine properties in Puerto Rico, the company said in a short release.
RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp.
