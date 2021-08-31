Retail Value Inc. (RVI) has closed on the sale of the company’s nine remaining mall properties in Puerto Rico for $550 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments.
Subsequent to the Puerto Rico transaction, which was completed on Aug. 27, RVI owns interests in eight properties located in the continental U.S.
Net proceeds received at closing were approximately $539 million, a portion of which were used to fully repay the outstanding balance of the company’s mortgage loan. Immediately prior to closing, the outstanding principal balance of the mortgage loan was approximately $214.5 million.
The list of the nine malls that RVI sold are:
Plaza Isabela in Isabela
Plaza Fajardo in Fajardo
Plaza Walmart in Guayama
Plaza del Atlántico in Arecibo
Plaza del Sol in Bayamon
Plaza Río Hondo in Bayamon
Plaza Escorial in Carolina
Plaza Cayey in Cayey
Plaza del Norte in Hatillo
