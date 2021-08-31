malls.jpg

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) has closed on the sale of the company’s nine remaining mall properties in Puerto Rico for $550 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments.

Subsequent to the Puerto Rico transaction, which was completed on Aug. 27, RVI owns interests in eight properties located in the continental U.S.

Net proceeds received at closing were approximately $539 million, a portion of which were used to fully repay the outstanding balance of the company’s mortgage loan. Immediately prior to closing, the outstanding principal balance of the mortgage loan was approximately $214.5 million.

The list of the nine malls that RVI sold are:

Plaza Isabela in Isabela

Plaza Fajardo in Fajardo

Plaza Walmart in Guayama

Plaza del Atlántico in Arecibo

Plaza del Sol in Bayamon

Plaza Río Hondo in Bayamon

Plaza Escorial in Carolina

Plaza Cayey in Cayey

Plaza del Norte in Hatillo

