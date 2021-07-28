The president of the Retail Trade Association (Acdet by its Spanish acronym), Iván Báez, said he disapproves of the agreement between the government and the island’s truckers, following the latter’s strike in favor of increased ground freight rate.
According to Báez, “having yielded to pressure from the leaders of various transport groups, and formalizing a regulation that will further increase costs on the island, instead of enforcing law and order and the rule of law, places us in an alarming and vulnerable situation as a country.” He opined that “there was no negotiation here - they signed a ruling that has been defective since the beginning and the people will be the most affected.”
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, a study commissioned by Acdet revealed that the new ground freight rates of an estimated 35 percent increase, decreed by the Bureau of Transportation and Other Public Services (NTSP by its Spanish initials) represent an additional $45 million a year for households and businesses, and an immediate loss to society of roughly $2.4 million annually in terms of a “deadweight loss.”
Báez reported that before the meeting with truckers, La Fortaleza’s chief of staff, the president of the NTSP, and the secretaries of Agriculture, DACO and Economic Development met with leaders of the Chamber of Commerce, MIDA, Acdet and Made in Puerto Rico to discuss the support they needed from the government to deal with the impasse with truckers, work on an increase in rates that are fair for all, and respect the private contracts between companies, which for decades have governed the industry.
“Why regulate what does not need to be regulated? Why enter to control what the market and free enterprise manage more efficiently? Only in socialist countries does the government control the price and cost of everything in the private sector, and we live in a democracy, in a country of free enterprise and advancement. We are very concerned that the government’s decisions are based on threats and pressure and not on the well-being of the people,” he argued.
Báez added that what “transcended as an agreement was nothing new - it was to leave the same problem with the same proposal that there was, which is being challenged in court in several lawsuits, the [Financial Oversight and Management] Board has spoken out against it, and therefore, does not solve the situation. In a negotiation there are two parties, and we, those who hire the services, have been left out of the negotiation, our claims have not been taken into account and the people of Puerto Rico will be the biggest loser.”
Meanwhile, complying with the agreement between the government and the truckers, the president of the NTSP, Jaime Lafuente, filed last Friday the third phase of the Code of Regulations at the State Department. “We are doing the right thing, highlighting above all the tranquility and stability of our citizens,” Lafuente stressed, stating that “once again, in the Government of Puerto Rico, we have put our people first.”
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, after a two-day strike, many of Puerto Rico’s truckers reached a deal with La Fortaleza on the night of July 22, garnering the central government’s support. Truckers had gone on strike over proposed new rates and to whom they should apply. The new rates went into effect once the documents were filed with local authorities.
As part of the agreement, truckers ended their strike and if the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) files a lawsuit, then the central government would defend them. It is unclear what the FOMB’s reaction or next moves will be. As of press time, the Board had not issued any official comments.
