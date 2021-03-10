The coronavirus pandemic has upended the world in so many ways and new data from the Retail Trade Association (ACDET by its Spanish acronym) is confirming how the coronavirus pandemic has transformed consumer behavior and shopping trends in Puerto Rico, perhaps for good.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the new consumer behavior trends include a big increase in e-commerce, a drop in “brick and mortar” sales, the skyrocketing use of technology, and a greater shopping focus on basic supplies (groceries and medicine) and home goods.
In its annual forum, the ACDET revealed that due to the pandemic, internet sales have increased by more than 35 percent, while brick-and-mortar stores have seen their sales drop by 3 percent, and over 60 percent of consumers have used contactless options, such as mobile apps and curbside pickups.
ACDET Executive Director Lymaris Otero opined that this scenario “requires merchants to enact systemic and technological changes at speedy paces to stay in the market. Our mission as a retailers’ association is to facilitate the best resources to our members that they may execute.”
As a result of the transcendental changes that the retail sector has suffered, due to the dynamics of internet sales and now more rapidly after the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus of the forum was on providing tools for security in internet sales transactions and present the various changes and global best practices so that Puerto Rico’s businesses are prepared to face the changes that will likely continue in retail.
“That is why we do not skimp on bringing Dan O’Connor, an executive fellow at Harvard Business School and recognized worldwide for the development of the retail generation model, and its evolution over time and countries,” Otero added.
In his keynote address, The Next Generation of Commerce: Are You Ready?, O’Connor presented his well-known model of retail generations and led the audience on a “journey of evolution” to see the changes in business models, talent and capital that companies, brands and retailers have been implementing globally.
In this journey, he urged the audience to evaluate how to effectively implement strategies to stay competitive in the battle between brick-and-mortar sales and internet sales. In recent years and now due to the pandemic, internet sales have been gaining more and more ground versus sales at physical stores.
“Sales are fragmenting, so retail has to think differently. The generations of retail have evolved from e-commerce to marketplaces to social commerce, and to be ‘super app’ businesses. Retailers that are not able to cross that gap by 2025 to effectively integrate their offline business with their online business will not survive,” he warned.
Prior to joining Harvard’s Advanced Leadership Initiative, O’Connor founded RetailNet Group, an “advisory and insights” firm for leading retailers and brands worldwide.
Protecting Businesses From Cybercrimes
The keynote talk was complemented by a technical talk, aimed at addressing another pandemic issue, that of cybercrimes.
Héctor Guillermo Martínez, president of GM Sectec, a company dedicated to offering solutions and services in cybersecurity and fraud reduction, offered an overview of the vulnerability of businesses, especially small and midsize enterprises, to being victims of cyber-attacks that threaten their businesses online and the security of their customers’ data.
With the acceleration of online stores, companies that do not have secure and encrypted information systems are reportedly three times more vulnerable to cyber-attacks.
Martínez underscored how contactless payments have exploded since March 2020: “Five out of 10 payment transactions are [now] done without contact, with Puerto Rico being the leader in the region in this area,” he said.
