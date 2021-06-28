The secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel Cidre, revealed that the sales registered for the month of March 2021 reflected an increase when compared to the sales registered during the same month of the year 2020, representing an increase of 49.6 percent.
According to the most recent retail sales report prepared by the DDEC, this is the tenth consecutive increase in sales recorded at an annual rate.
"Sales registered for the month of March 2021 amounted to $3,072.4 million ($3 billion), which reflects a rebound in activity compared to March 2020, where the effects of the lockdown due to COVID-19 had already begun to be felt and the temporary closure of thousands of commercial establishments in Puerto Rico. One year after these events, steps have been taken in the right direction to generate and incentivize economic activity. This, together with higher personal consumption spending tied to recovery funds, federal and state aid to face the pandemic, and the flow of federal funds related to the reconstruction processes, will continue to drive consumer spending in the months to come," Cidre affirmed.
Almost all store segments reported significant percentage increases, the following stand out: Patio and garden equipment stores (+ 6,369.3 percent); specialty food stores (+841.7 percent), and auto parts stores (+ 499.2 percent).
Likewise, the furniture sector experienced a rise of 142.6 percent; department stores and other miscellaneous items grew 66.6 percent, restaurants and places of alcoholic beverages experienced an increase in their sales of 57.0 percent, and the sector of new and used motor vehicles increased 33.6 percent.
Meanwhile, the establishments that reported the most reductions in March 2021 at an annual rate are those that were allowed to remain open because they were classified as essential businesses, so they managed to sell quantities significantly above their normal sales for a month like March. These were: supermarkets and liquor stores (-92.6 percent); pharmacies and drug stores (-80.9 percent); and hardware stores and household materials (-35.3 percent).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.