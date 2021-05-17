The Retail Sales Survey for the month of February 2021 reflected that, for the ninth consecutive month, retail sales continue to advance when compared to those registered during the same month of the previous year.
The report was prepared by the Market Research and Economics Division of the Office of Economic Analysis and Business Intelligence of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC).
"The reported rallies in retail sales have been sustained month after month, which in part has been stimulated by higher spending related to recovery funds, federal and state aid to face the pandemic, a push in prices with the inflation under control and greater consumer purchasing power. The factors related to the flow of funds related to the reconstruction processes, the COVID-19 and towards individuals, should be stimulating and driving consumer spending in the coming months as well," said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.
However, Cidre warned that the island cannot rely exclusively on federally-allocated financial aid to handle the pandemic and further hurricane recovery efforts.
"We have to look further, because those funds will not be eternal, nor will the pandemic. We are working to strengthen the environment for doing business in Puerto Rico by, firstly, supporting the companies here, strengthening the supply chain ecosystem, and updating processes and initiatives that are in tune with the times we are living," he stated.
The official highlighted that the sales registered for February 2021 amounted to $2,585.3 million ($2.6 billion), which represents an increase of 13 percent compared to the same month in 2020. This is the ninth increase registered in sales at an annual rate, all consecutively and the strongest for a month of February since 2018. In addition to the nine increases reported, six of them have been double digits.
"Small and medium-sized enterprises' retail sales reached $751.4 million. These increased by 19.5 percent at an annual rate. SME sales represented 29.1 percent of all retail sales in February 2021. For the same month last year, they were 27.5 percent," Cidre said.
The study reported that there were significant percentage increases in the following segments: patio and garden equipment stores (+111.5 percent); sports, musical instruments and entertainment stores (+98.2 percent); furniture stores (+78.4 percent); hardware stores and household materials (+59.5 percent); and specialty food stores (+43.3 percent). Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores grew 37.8 percent. New and used motor vehicle establishments increased 31.5 percent and auto parts stores 30.8 percent. Department stores and other miscellaneous items increased by 8.8 percent, and supermarkets and alcoholic beverage stores reported an increase of 6.0 percent. Pharmacies and drug stores reported a 4.2 percent increase.
Moreover, the establishments that reported the most reductions in February 2021 were gas stations and convenience stores (-16.0 percent), electronic goods stores (-4.9 percent), and restaurants and places with alcoholic beverages (-2.7 percent).
The report concludes that the accumulated value of retail sales during the first eight months of Fiscal Year 2021 (July-February) presents an increase of 11.5 percent, compared to the same period of the previous Fiscal Year, because the figure of $22,675.2 was reached. Virtually all sectors continue to experience increases during the current period of Fiscal Year 2021.
