Retail sales during August 2020 — the latest data available — continued to report progress in the previous quarter as Puerto Rico’s economic reopening progressed in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the most recent Retail Sales Report issued by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym).
“Retail sales registered for August 2020 rose to $3 billion, which represents an increase of 11.5 percent if we compare it with the same month in 2019. This is the third sales spike at an annual rate so far in 2020. Meanwhile, the accumulated value of retail sales for the first eight months of 2020 shows a decrease of 8.3 percent compared to the same period in 2019. We know that we face an increase in positive cases due to COVID-19 and this could impact the next quarter of sales. We are entering the sales months around Christmastime and we hope this creates a balance,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Laboy.
The main reasons for the change in retail sales during August 2020 was due to significant increases in the following segments: furniture stores, 67.4 percent; hardware stores and household materials, 52.2 percent; sports, musical instruments and entertainment stores, 46.3 percent; department stores and other miscellaneous items, 19.4 percent; new and used motor vehicle sales establishments, 18.2 percent; electronic goods stores, 17.9 percent; auto parts stores, 14.7 percent; and shoe stores with 10.3 percent. Supermarkets and liquor stores reported an increase of 1.5 percent. By contrast, pharmacies and drugstores reported a 2.9 percent reduction in sales.
The establishments that reported the sharpest drops in sales during August 2020 were: special food stores, a decrease of 51.8 percent; yard and garden equipment stores, 27.8 percent; and gas stations and convenience stores with 19.1 percent. These are followed by restaurants and alcoholic beverage venues (a drop of 7.9 percent), as well as clothing stores (5.3 percent).
Small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) collectively earned $959.2 million in retail sales in August 2020 for a 1.5 percent uptick, which is why that sector’s impact remains significant. When broken down, however, small businesses saw their sales drop by 0.4 percent, whereas mid-size businesses reported an increase of 3.5 percent. In August, SME sales represented 32.0 percent of all retail sales.
Likewise, sales of large non-chain establishments increased 34.9 percent, while large chains grew by 11.5 percent.
SMEs See 15 Percent Drop in Sales for 2020 Calendar Year
The Retail Sales Report in relation to SMEs, large non-chains and large store chains, highlights that the accumulated sales of SMEs during the 2020 calendar year to date, experienced a reduction of 15.0 percent when compared to the same period in 2019. Small businesses have experienced a decrease of 17.6 percent so far in 2020. For the 2019 period, sales amounted to $2.4 billion, while for the same period in 2020, sales were $2 billion.
Midsize enterprises have experienced a 13.6 percent drop thus far in 2020. For 2019, sales amounted to $4.6 billion, while accumulated sales by the same time in 2020 were $4 billion. Sales in large non-chain businesses fell by 12.5 percent. Their value of sales in 2019 was $2.6 billion compared to $2.3 billion for the same period in 2020.
Lastly, large chains showed a 2.8 percent decline in sales. In the 2019 period, they reported sales of $10.5 billion. So far in 2020, they have reported sales of $10.2 billion.
“We are in a very complex moment economically due to the rise in cases due to the contagion of COVID-19. Despite this, in the case of SMEs, they have reinvented their business models by incorporating new sales methods that allow them to maintain their operations. This represents a step forward and will be very useful during Christmas sales. Consumers need to follow all the protocols established by commercial establishments, as outlined by the Health Department. Remember that without health, there is no economy,” Laboy stated.
