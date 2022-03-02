U.S. Congresswoman Jenniffer González-Colón discussed the viability and potential benefits of building up Puerto Rico’s pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, at a recent pharmaceutical manufacturing summit held by Porzio Life Sciences (PLS) which focused on expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities as an issue of national security.
The White House’s June 2021 report on American manufacturing and broad-based growth identified dependence on foreign nations as a key vulnerability, especially for the U.S. drug supply chain.
“The COVID pandemic spread has emphasized the need to bring back pharma manufacturing operations to U.S. soil after Asian suppliers couldn’t meet market demands for medical equipment and products due to supply chain issues and other factors. Puerto Rico’s proven track record, skilled workforce among other critical elements, positions the Island favorably as an ideal location for these operations,” explained Christopher de Phillips, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officers for PLS.
To this end, González-Colón’s Medical Manufacturing in Economically Distressed Zones Act (MMEDS), would provide incentives in the United States’ and possessions’ economically distressed areas to restore domestic medical manufacturing activity.
Puerto Rico’s pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape was built on the incentives provided by Section 936, dating back to the 1970s. Having been completely phased out by 2016, Congresswoman González-Colón believes that a new set of incentives must be implemented for the rebirth of the industry on the island.
“We cannot solve our economic problems by repeating solutions that have not worked in the past,” U.S. Congresswoman González-Colón said. According to her, the U.S. cannot wait on India and China to receive essential supplies - we need a national stockpile.
MMEDS Act in Puerto Rico
The MMEDS Act could make Puerto Rico a life science hub for Latin America. It would create jobs and bring in investment in infrastructure, promote new drug innovation, and promote domestic manufacturing.
“Puerto Rico has the capacity, labor, experience, and infrastructure to become a national hub for the production of medical equipment and medicines, attracting manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies located abroad. Thus, we secure the national supply chain and boost our economy with well-paying jobs,” explained González-Colón.
She further emphasized that, unlike other bills, the MMEDS Act is not for bolstering corporate welfare. Rather, it will provide support in receiving permits, streamline the research and development processes, and expand domestic manufacturing industry capabilities, creating a national medical supply chain that will protect the US’s most vulnerable populations and accelerate the development and production of population health medicines.
By relocating large pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing companies to economically distressed zones, a category under which Puerto Rico falls, large investments would be made into the area. Eventually, this would theoretically lead to a transition into a stronger economic zone by generating well-paying jobs.
Since 2020, González-Colón has emphasized in Congress, Puerto Rico’s expertise and capacity to become a cornerstone of manufacturing for the U.S. The Biden Administration’s Building Resilient Supply Chains, Revitalizing American Manufacturing, and Fostering Broad-based Growth plans would be improved with the addition of the bicameral MMEDS Act.
