Following the new executive order to deal with the rebound in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant -which requires mandatory vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for employees of dining and drinking establishments, as well their customers-, the restaurant industry is looking at various options.
These include reducing the capacity in restaurants to 50%, closing the dining room and in the case of owners with several restaurants, keeping some operating at 100% capacity and others at 50%.
Gadiel Lebrón, executive director of the Restaurant Association (Asore), told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that these options respond to the lack of staff, not disagreement with the executive order that comes into effect on Aug. 23.
"We support vaccination. The problem responds to the fact that there are not enough personnel to be assigned to the entrance of the restaurant to inspect the evidence of vaccination," Lebrón said.
He doesn't rule out that these strategies generate problems among diners, especially when the same chain can open in one municipality at full capacity, but in another at only 50%. “This is going to cause annoyance. But you can't please everyone. What we are looking for is to achieve the right balance between health and the economic aspect," he indicated.
According to a survey conducted among the Asore enrollment, 60% assured that it is difficult to implement the new requirement imposed by the government.
"We ask consumers for patience as they adjust and get used to the industry's new reality," Lebrón stated.
He said that doubt has been generated among the owners of restaurants that have a dining room and patio about which area to use, since in one it is mandatory to present evidence of vaccination, but not in the other.
The executive director added that they do not know what provision applies to the deli area, and, in the case of the food courts, they are not clear about the logistics to follow given the reduction to 50% of capacity.
"There are many doubts and many concerns in the industry surrounding the implementation of this new executive order," Lebrón observed.
Bankruptcies and Closures
Although Lebrón assured that they cannot estimate the economic impact of the new executive order, he believes that its implementation will reaffirm the industry's estimate that, after COVID-19, 20% of the island's restaurants will be lost.
According to Asore statistics, as of Jan. 2021, the island had 4,008 restaurants, which represents about 1,000 fewer establishments than those existing prior to the onslaught of Hurricane Maria.
"Now we will have to see what will be the balance of COVID-19 in the industry. How many are holding on, closing, or filing for bankruptcy," Lebrón underscored.
