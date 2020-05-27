Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González discussed the status of loans and grants for small businesses in relation to coronavirus in Puerto Rico with the administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), Jovita Carranza, whom she invited to Puerto Rico to continue a dialogue with small-business owners and to attend to the island's particular needs.
The congresswoman and the administrator discussed the guidelines that the SBA published recently to condone Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and the agency's new initiatives, such as the Small Business Economic Recovery for businesses that have benefitted from PPP loans, offering three months of training.
The SBA, in consultation with the Treasury Department, released the PPP Loan Forgiveness Application. The form and instructions include several measures to reduce compliance burdens and simplify the process for borrowers.
"There are still $148 billion in funds for PPP loans and nearly $70 trillion in funds for EIDL-Advance loans, so I exhort all business owners who have been impacted by COVID-19—and by now I understand that they would be the vast majority of small-business owners on the island—to apply for this federal aid that already has the guidelines for forgiveness," González said.
By May 23, 2020, $ 27,251,000 in EIDL-Advance loans had been approved for 6,646 businesses. The EIDL and the EIDL-Advance (loans for economic damage from disasters) are managed directly with the SBA. These are low-interest loans of up to $2 million to alleviate the impact of the loss of income caused by the emergency.
Moreover, $1,707,629,617 have been disbursed for 30,253 small businesses in Puerto Rico within the PPP, established by the CARES Act to provide assistance to small-business owners who were harmed by COVID-19 between February 15, 2020 and June 30, 2020.
The program provides small businesses with funds of up to $10 million to pay two months of payroll costs, including benefits, withholdings, and contributions from the employer and the salary levels of their employees. The funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rents, and utilities and are raised through private banking.
Last week, González spoke with U.S. President Donald J. Trump in a call addressed to the Hispanic community, where the administrator Carranza participated, and who was interested in continuing the conversation with the commissioner to assist in Puerto Rico affairs.
For more information about the loan forgiveness program,
