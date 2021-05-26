With the aim of revitalizing and creating jobs in distressed areas, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, together with the government and the private sector, will advocate in the U.S. Congress to grant Puerto Rico tax incentives that would allow it to attract more pharmaceutical, aerospace and medical equipment manufacturing.

González explained that she presented in the U.S. House of Representatives the “Medical Manufacturing, Economic Development and Sustainability Act” (MMEDS Act), with which federal incentives would be offered to companies that produce medical equipment and pharmaceuticals in exchange for job creation and capital investment in order to relocate to places with high poverty levels, or “Distressed Zones”.

According to her, the measure would promote the economic development of the island in an economic sector that has previously proven to be successful and for which it has the necessary infrastructure, knowledge and specialized labor; at a time when more than half of the local population lives under levels of poverty.

Over 75 percent of Puerto Rico would be eligible to be designated as Distressed Zones (DZ).

"The goal is for Puerto Rico to become the headquarters of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, but also of medical and aeronautical equipment as a matter of domestic national security in the United States. We know how to do it, but we need those incentives to attract more jobs, research, product development, and an expedited patent process," González affirmed.

The resident commissioner explained that -if the measure is approved- companies located in the DZs could be receiving 40 percent in tax credits for salaries and fringe benefits, 40 percent depreciation and amortization of property, as well as 30 percent for the purchase of goods and services.

However, she pointed out that the credits would be higher for research and development activities, production lines that are relocated from abroad or that are related to population health products; and for goods and services acquired from minority-owned businesses.

Companies that come from abroad will receive tax credits of 60 percent for salaries and fringe benefits; and 50 percent for the purchase of goods and services. Also, they may have the opportunity to choose between a 60 percent depreciation credit on a property or opt for an immediate deduction of those costs.

Meanwhile, companies related to the production of population health products could benefit from 60 percent in tax credits for salaries and fringe benefits; 60 percent depreciation and amortization of property; and 50 percent on purchases of goods and services from a DZ.

According to the measure, population health products are those drugs or medical devices that have been identified by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to address chronic health problems that aggravate the effects of pandemics or that cause disproportionate harm to vulnerable populations.

González also explained that the measure -also filed by Sen. Marco Rubio in the Senate- seeks to strengthen national security in the United States, attracting foreign production of drugs and active ingredients to U.S. soil.

Currently, 80 percent of the active ingredients used by U.S. pharmaceuticals come from India and China.

“This measure, bipartite and bicameral, benefits the local economy by promoting the development of economically disadvantaged communities; it would avoid foreign dependence -at the national level- on raw materials, avoiding a shortage of medical equipment and supplies, which makes it a tool for national security," González stated.

She underscored that there the approval of this legislation could boost the impact of several bills in Congress and the White House.

“What we are looking for is that Puerto Rico can tie itself to federal legislation to attract manufacturing. We have filed a project in the House that has been endorsed by all local professional organizations," she said.

Backed Up Locally

The resident commissioner's initiative was well received by the secretary-designate of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, Spanish acronym), Manuel Cidre, as well as several organizations from the private sector. Some of these included the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, the Pharmaceutical Industry Association, and the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, among others.

In the next two weeks, both government and industry representatives will travel to Washington, D.C. to lobby congressmen and other federal instrumentalities.

For his part, Cidre commented that, at a time when a comprehensive tax reform is being discussed at the national level to finance the administration's infrastructure project and which could significantly affect the competitiveness of the foreign industry established on the island, the resident commissioner's bill “represents a novel and different tool for economic development; even more, a possible initiative to attract the chain of essential supplies back to American territory, such as medicines and critical products essential for national security."

According to PIA data, 12 of the first 20 pharmaceutical products most used throughout the world are manufactured on the island. The pharmaceutical industry generates 18,000 direct jobs and 60,000 indirect jobs.