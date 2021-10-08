To help enhance and empower scientists and researchers to bring Puerto Rico's knowledge economy to a level of excellence, the Research Grants program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust, in collaboration with the Technology Transfer Office (TTO), will open an official centralized platform that will provide insight into Puerto Rico's research and science ecosystem. This platform aims to centralize the island’s scientific and research talent; with the goal of creating new alliances and increasing local and international collaborations.
“Beacon” is a centralized platform that collects, displays, analyzes and reports on all academic activity taking place on the island. The collection of this data is very useful for researchers and their institutions, as it will help to join efforts between different researchers and institutions, both public and private.
Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Science Trust highlighted: "Our role at the Trust is to identify areas of opportunity to drive economic growth. In the area of research and development, the ecosystem of scientists in Puerto Rico, needed a tool, not only to highlight their achievements and give them visibility, but also to interconnect them for future collaborations that are the basis for generating new discoveries and breakthroughs. In this spirit, we are moving closer to being a center of innovation for the world."
This opportunity is open to qualified researchers or professionals who have earned degrees from public and/or private universities, colleges and research institutions located in Puerto Rico. The platform will share the achievements of its members including publications, grants, projects, patents, articles and other R&D work. It will also have a positive impact and economic development for the benefit of the scientific community of Puerto Rico. In addition, this platform will promote scientific outreach and knowledge on the island to boost the scientific community in the search for additional local and federal funds.
"Knowledge gives us the power to have a real vision of the scientific ecosystem of Puerto Rico. Beacon is the result of almost a year of work to create a platform that allows us to learn more about the academic, research and scientific activities that take place on the island. This platform will allow us to have the information available and accessible in the form of a centralized catalog of scientific and research talent while facilitating the search, collaboration and scientific innovation in Puerto Rico," said Andreica Maldonado, director of the Research Grants program.
David Gulley, director of the Trust's TTO, added: "Puerto Rico’s universities have a wealth of faculty researchers, equipment/instruments, laboratories, and technologies. Beacon provides access to those assets for companies, researchers, scientists, and those seeking expertise and technologies to solve challenges and capitalize on opportunities - from research partnerships, intellectual property and technology licensing to business development."
Beacon was funded by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust and is now available. Those interested will be able to create their profile to populate the platform with data in order to be able to map resources on the island in the future.
For more information about the Beacon platform, terms, conditions and how to apply for access, you can access our digital page https://prsciencetrust.org/research-grants-program/ or write grants@prsciencetrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.