After Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés informed that Gov.-elect Pedro Pierluisi will request the U.S. Department of the Treasury to eliminate the tax on foreign corporations during a period of three years and implement a new tax that is creditable by the federal government, the manufacturing industry was hopeful about replacing the 4-percent tax, combined with an economic development plan.
“The tax represents the income of millions per year, so there are two ways to replace it. The first is the reduction of public spending and the size of the government, together with the second, which is a fiscal adjustment plan with a tax reform as a base, which can compensate the excise tax. There must be a combination of both factors,” said economist Gustavo Vélez.
He underscored that Puerto Rico has had a long time to seek alternatives to eliminate the tax after it was reported that the credit would no longer be compatible with federal provisions, after reforms were enacted in 2017 on the way companies with operations outside the U.S. mainland pay their taxes.
“The U.S. Treasury Department said that Puerto Rico had to seek a substitute for this tax before Hurricane Maria. We have spent a lot of time and this is a core issue, especially now with the efforts being made to attract pharmaceutical companies to the island. There must be a plan with pro-economic development policies,” he warned.
The positive aspect, according to Vélez, is that this is a good time for the island to request a three-year extension, considering that the United States has been flexible with Puerto Rico in the past years, after the natural disasters and health crises it has endured since 2017.
“This occurs at an important moment for Puerto Rico’s economy, with the change of the new [U.S.] Treasury secretary who knows the country’s situation well and who has a different vision from the outgoing one that was not aligned to the island’s issues,” he opined, on the ideal moment for the incoming government’s request to be heard and analyzed by a new U.S. administration that seeks to attract pharmaceutical companies to U.S. soil.
Act 154 of 2010 temporarily imposed an excise tax on the sales of foreign companies in Puerto Rico —benefitting them with a 100 percent federal tax credit — which generates around $2 billion annually for the government, equivalent to 22 percent of the General Fund’s total income, which fluctuates in the $9 billion range.
The elimination of federal accreditation to the excise tax paid by foreign corporations would force the elimination of the tax and with it the million-dollar collections to the local Treasury. Since the approval of Act 154 in January 2010, until June 2020, over $17.8 billion have entered Treasury’s coffers.
Nearly 30 multinationals pay this tax in Puerto Rico, mostly pharmaceutical companies, but fewer than 12 contribute 80 percent of the taxes from foreign corporations. These companies pay two other taxes: income taxes and the tax withheld from non-residents, which is mainly associated with the royalty tax on manufacturing companies. So far, the federal government has been giving credit for all three taxes.
Preference for the Status Quo
On this subject, Puerto Rico Industry University Research Center Inc. (Induniv) opined that achieving the term requested by the governor-elect would be good, but the ideal scenario is that the credit and the tax remain as they have been up to now.
“I would prefer for the tax to stay permanently and not for three years, because what if they don’t find another alternative? Although for now it would be favorable if the extension is achieved. We must guarantee that 4 percent income for the island,” said Iván Lugo, Induniv’s executive director, for whom the alternative of leaving the tax without the 100 percent federal credit would be negative for the manufacturing industry.
“Eliminating the credit and leaving the tax would be catastrophic for the [manufacturing] industry because it would be much more expensive to do business on the island and these investments must be protected, plus the new ones that are going to arrive. The impact would be devastating; it would affect our competitiveness,” Lugo added.
Moreover, Carlos Rodríguez, president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association, said that Pierluisi’s decision is positive for the manufacturing sector and there must be alternatives that do not affect the economy of the companies.
“The Treasury had already sent warning messages, up until now that they passed the regulation of the law. The governor-elect’s gesture is good, because it gives the private sector time to look for mechanisms that have the least impact on manufacturing. Of an incentive that is creditable in the United States and of which we do not have the uncertainty that it will change,” Rodríguez said.
