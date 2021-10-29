Many local residents and tourists can attest to the dismal state of Puerto Rico's roads. Now, the capital city of San Juan, is getting a $26 million infusion of funds to repair and repave 200 miles of roads, from Old San Juan to Condado, as well as Santurce and beyond.
San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero, who is serving his first term, acknowledged that San Juan's roads have been in a state of disrepair for years, as he stressed that the project is an infrastructure priority. "There has been no precedent for the condition in which municipal roads have been left... Road infrastructure is an essential part of economic development," he said. "We cannot attract investment to San Juan or Puerto Rico with roads that impede transportation."
The city's Department of Public Works has done a study and found that 65% of streets, 75% of roads and 55% of avenues are in "poor" condition.
Romero explained that the road works will be divided into four phases around San Juan, and the entire project should be completed by the summer of 2022.
