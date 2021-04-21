Reliable Construction Group (RCG) is marking the celebration of its 10th anniversary with the inauguration of a new division specializing in roof sealing and painting to expand its services within the construction industry.
The new division has generated 30 new jobs and is focused mainly on painting and sealing services of roofs for condominiums, walkups and buildings using a variety of brands that have competitive warranties in the market.
“We are proud and satisfied to inaugurate this new division that complements the construction services that we currently offer to different markets across the island,” said Roberto López Del Cueto, president of the company. “Our goal is to continue providing top quality service to all our clients while allowing them to receive all the services they need in one place.”
Reliable Construction, which is based in Carolina, currently has a workforce of 107 employees, which includes the 30 new jobs created.
The executive told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that while the construction industry is facing a lack of a trained workforce, as other business people have indicted, the company has been able to find quality employees to meet the needs of every project and client. At the same time, he said company employees also take continuing education courses on a regular basis to keep their skills sharp, stay up to date on safety and security measures, and learn about the latest technologies in the industry.
Reliable Construction, which mainly has projects in the San Juan metro area, has benefited from the increase in construction activity after the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, he noted.
“Many people were obligated to reconstruct, which directly affected our growth. [Beneficiaries] of Acts 20 and 22 have also affected the growth of the construction industry in Puerto Rico. At the same time, the island has seen an economic increase that also benefited the industry,” he said, referring indirectly to the billions in aid that Puerto Rico has received from the federal government for reconstruction works and to help fight the coronavirus epidemic.
Reliable Construction started in 2011 carrying out construction work on residences around the island. Through the years, the company has expanded its services to different industries. They have achieved significant and sustained growth of 30 percent year-over-year, which has successfully diversified the industries they serve. “The construction industry worldwide is constantly evolving. You have to adapt to trends in order to meet all customer needs,” López said.
Through its work, the company generates hundreds of indirect jobs annually by carrying out numerous high-quality construction and remodeling projects throughout Puerto Rico. Its team of experts have worked successfully on luxury projects in well-known five-star hotels, car dealerships, pharmaceutical companies, oil refineries, department stores, restaurants and luxury residences, the company president indicated.
“Each client has a specific need and our goal at Reliable Construction is to work closely with them from the start of the design and all the stages of construction, to the very final stages of every project,” López added.
